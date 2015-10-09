Logging truck overturns on Highway 95...

Logging truck overturns on Highway 95 near Tensed

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 9, 2015 Read more: KREM-TV Spokane

TENSED, Idaho- Emergency crews airlifted a driver on Friday morning from Highway 95 to Spokane after his logging truck rolled. Authorities on the Logging truck overturns on Highway 95 near Tensed TENSED, Idaho- Emergency crews airlifted a driver on Friday morning from Highway 95 to Spokane after his logging truck rolled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KREM-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tensed Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
online date site (Sep '13) Sep '13 Lloyd Seba 1
See all Tensed Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tensed Forum Now

Tensed Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tensed Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Tensed, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,536

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC