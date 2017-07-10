Kids will set off rockets, generatea
The city of Temple will hold summer camps for kids over the next six weeks, and Friday is science camp. Kids will get the chance to get hands-on with numerous experiments throughout the day including creating a light using batteries and a lead pencil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pedifile Amongst You
|Sun
|Anon
|2
|Shooting suspect Bernal arrested by U.S. marshals
|Jul 3
|Jenn
|1
|Need female friend in Belton
|Jun 29
|RENEGADE
|2
|Searching
|Jun 24
|Mrs youngblood
|3
|Female Correction Officer died on Friday.
|Jun '17
|Citizen
|1
|Hi (Feb '11)
|Jun '17
|Ridemyface
|2
|Michael Meissner (Mar '09)
|Jun '17
|Takeme
|141
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC