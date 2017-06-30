Fighting Back Against Antimicrobial R...

Fighting Back Against Antimicrobial Resistance Using New Technology

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

Antimicrobial resistance is a growing problem, as some infections that used to be easily cured are now immune to even our most powerful antibiotics. These resistant microorganisms are called superbugs , and their infections are difficult to treat and may be transmitted to other people, especially those already ill and therefore vulnerable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shooting suspect Bernal arrested by U.S. marshals 1 hr Neighbor 1
Need female friend in Belton Jun 29 RENEGADE 2
Pedifile Amongst You Jun 26 Neveragainnomatte... 1
Searching Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 3
Female Correction Officer died on Friday. Jun 11 Citizen 1
Hi (Feb '11) Jun 10 Ridemyface 2
Michael Meissner (Mar '09) Jun 10 Takeme 141
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC