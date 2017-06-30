Fighting Back Against Antimicrobial Resistance Using New Technology
Antimicrobial resistance is a growing problem, as some infections that used to be easily cured are now immune to even our most powerful antibiotics. These resistant microorganisms are called superbugs , and their infections are difficult to treat and may be transmitted to other people, especially those already ill and therefore vulnerable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting suspect Bernal arrested by U.S. marshals
|1 hr
|Neighbor
|1
|Need female friend in Belton
|Jun 29
|RENEGADE
|2
|Pedifile Amongst You
|Jun 26
|Neveragainnomatte...
|1
|Searching
|Jun 24
|Mrs youngblood
|3
|Female Correction Officer died on Friday.
|Jun 11
|Citizen
|1
|Hi (Feb '11)
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|2
|Michael Meissner (Mar '09)
|Jun 10
|Takeme
|141
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC