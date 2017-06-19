TPD Participating in Operation Chill ...

TPD Participating in Operation Chill with Local 7-Eleven Stores

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: City of Temple

This summer, local law enforcement officers will be dispensing well-deserved Slurpee justice to good kids in Temple. For the 22nd year, 7-Eleven is working with local police and sheriff's departments to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youth through its popular Operation Chill community-service program.

