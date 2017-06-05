Therapy dogs give comfort to military...

Therapy dogs give comfort to military veterans Read Story Jillian Angeline

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: KCEN

The Austin Dog Alliance made its monthly visit to the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home on Sunday, where local veterans spent time with their furry friends. \ One veteran said many of them living at the home are forgotten, so these visits help show the community still cares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal cazarez who know her Wed texas 5
Government Services May 13 FIC 1
News Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ... May '17 joe trevino jr 1
Cute girl at Murphy's May '17 Unknown 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 12
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Apr '17 Death penalty 2018 16
Who knows Crystal cazarez Mar '17 Ron 1
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,839 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC