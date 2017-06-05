Therapy dogs give comfort to military veterans Read Story Jillian Angeline
The Austin Dog Alliance made its monthly visit to the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home on Sunday, where local veterans spent time with their furry friends. \ One veteran said many of them living at the home are forgotten, so these visits help show the community still cares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Wed
|texas
|5
|Government Services
|May 13
|FIC
|1
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May '17
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May '17
|Unknown
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Who knows Crystal cazarez
|Mar '17
|Ron
|1
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC