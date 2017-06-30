Texas man charged after he fatally ran over a 4-year-old girl swimming behind his houseboat
A Texas houseboating incident last week has resulted in the death of a little girl, the severing of her father's legs and the arrest of the boat's owner. Kaitlyn Oliver, 4, was swimming in waist-deep water on Friday in Lake Belton in Temple, Texas, when she was run over by a houseboat, authorities tell PEOPLE.
