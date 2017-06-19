Temple's Sammons Community Center re-opens to the public Read Story Stephen Adams

Temple Parks & Recreation hosted a formal grand re-opening ceremony Saturday morning to commemorate the completion of renovations at Sammons Community Center. The facility, which is located at 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, now has a new entrance, more classroom space, larger restrooms, a new deck with built-in seating overlooking Lake Polk and Sammons Golf Course, and a re-designed parking lot.

