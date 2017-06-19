Temple Police offer ID cards to help locate missing children Read Story Andrew Moore
The official-looking cards, which are given to parents to hold onto, include the child's photo ID, fingerprint and other information that would help police quickly put out an accurate alert if the child were ever to go missing. Temple Police held a "Kiddo Card" drive Wednesday morning at the IMAX in the Temple Mall, where cards were made for parents to have in a worst-case scenario.
