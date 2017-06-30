Temple PD investigates kids left in hot car Read Story Emani Payne
Temple police are deciding whether or not to file criminal charges after three small children were found locked in a car outside a local grocery store. It happened in the parking lot of the H-E-B on Adams Avenue Monday and it is something officers said they are seeing more often.
