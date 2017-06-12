Temple fire holds Junior Fire Cadet p...

Temple fire holds Junior Fire Cadet program for 19th consecutive year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: KSWO

Kids ages 9 to 13 can sign up and learn how to manage ladders, fire hoses, ropes, CPR, first aid and fire safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Female Correction Officer died on Friday. Sun Citizen 1
Hi (Feb '11) Sat Ridemyface 2
Searching Sat Ridemyface 2
Need female friend in Belton Sat Ridemyface 1
Michael Meissner (Mar '09) Jun 10 Takeme 141
Crystal cazarez who know her Jun 7 texas 5
Government Services May 13 FIC 1
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,715,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC