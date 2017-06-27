Suzanne Stadler, left, and Warren Sta...

Suzanne Stadler, left, and Warren Stadler

A retired Temple special education teacher and her retired military husband have been arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child - criminal negligence, accused of leaving a 14-year-old boy in a shed in January. The Bell County Sheriff's Department began their investigation into 62-year-old Warren Stadler and 58-year-old Suzanne Stadler after their adopted son made an outcry to his grandmother.

