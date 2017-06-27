Suzanne Stadler, left, and Warren Stadler
A retired Temple special education teacher and her retired military husband have been arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child - criminal negligence, accused of leaving a 14-year-old boy in a shed in January. The Bell County Sheriff's Department began their investigation into 62-year-old Warren Stadler and 58-year-old Suzanne Stadler after their adopted son made an outcry to his grandmother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pedifile Amongst You
|Mon
|Neveragainnomatte...
|1
|Searching
|Jun 24
|Mrs youngblood
|3
|Female Correction Officer died on Friday.
|Jun 11
|Citizen
|1
|Hi (Feb '11)
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|2
|Need female friend in Belton
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|1
|Michael Meissner (Mar '09)
|Jun 10
|Takeme
|141
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Jun 7
|texas
|5
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC