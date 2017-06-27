Suspect charged with homicide in boat...

Suspect charged with homicide in boat tragedy that killed 4-year-old Read Story Stephen Adams

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: KCEN

The operator of the house boat that hit and killed a 4-year-old girl Friday was charged Sunday with criminally negligent homicide. Kaitlyn Oliver, 4, was in the water at Temple Lake Park around 6:47 p.m. Friday when a 911 caller told police the house boat backed up and caught her in its propeller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pedifile Amongst You Mon Neveragainnomatte... 1
Searching Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 3
Female Correction Officer died on Friday. Jun 11 Citizen 1
Hi (Feb '11) Jun 10 Ridemyface 2
Need female friend in Belton Jun 10 Ridemyface 1
Michael Meissner (Mar '09) Jun 10 Takeme 141
Crystal cazarez who know her Jun 7 texas 5
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,902 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC