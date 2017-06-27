Suspect charged with homicide in boat tragedy that killed 4-year-old Read Story Stephen Adams
The operator of the house boat that hit and killed a 4-year-old girl Friday was charged Sunday with criminally negligent homicide. Kaitlyn Oliver, 4, was in the water at Temple Lake Park around 6:47 p.m. Friday when a 911 caller told police the house boat backed up and caught her in its propeller.
