Sammons Community Center in Temple to reopen Read Story Paul Livengood

Temple Parks & Recreation will host a formal grand reopening ceremony Saturday June 24 commemorating the completion of the renovations and upgrades made to the Sammons Community Center, located at 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be begin at 10 a.m., followed by a tour of the facility.

