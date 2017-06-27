Kaitlyn Oliver, 4, was killed in a tr...

Kaitlyn Oliver, 4, was killed in a tragic house boat accident Friday in Temple, Texas.

A 4-year-old girl is dead after being caught up in the propeller of a house boat that reportedly backed up to her Friday evening. Kaitlyn Oliver was taken to a hospital in Temple, Texas where was was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

