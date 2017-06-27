Fourth of July sparks fire safety talks Read Story Kurtis Quillin
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates almost 11,000 Americans were injured by fireworks in 2016. In 2015, that number was 12,000 -- 8,000 of which occurred between mid-June and mid-July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need female friend in Belton
|1 hr
|RENEGADE
|2
|Pedifile Amongst You
|Mon
|Neveragainnomatte...
|1
|Searching
|Jun 24
|Mrs youngblood
|3
|Female Correction Officer died on Friday.
|Jun 11
|Citizen
|1
|Hi (Feb '11)
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|2
|Michael Meissner (Mar '09)
|Jun 10
|Takeme
|141
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Jun 7
|texas
|5
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC