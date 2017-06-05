Former sixth grade Texas teacher charged with meth possession
A progressive series of mug shots shows the effects of crystal methamphetamine use. The Oregonian newspaper's "Faces of Meth" project provides a warning to others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Correction Officer died on Friday.
|Sun
|Citizen
|1
|Hi (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Ridemyface
|2
|Searching
|Sat
|Ridemyface
|2
|Need female friend in Belton
|Sat
|Ridemyface
|1
|Michael Meissner (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Takeme
|141
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Jun 7
|texas
|5
|Government Services
|May 13
|FIC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC