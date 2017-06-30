First Friday Celebration To Be Held I...

First Friday Celebration To Be Held In Downtown Temple

Thursday Jun 29

On the First Friday of every month, Historic Downtown Temple will be transformed into a giant party! Join us monthly for street music and performances, great drinks, amazing food and after hours shopping.

