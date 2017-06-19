Dunbar alumni celebrate 50-year reuni...

Dunbar alumni celebrate 50-year reunion Read Story Andrew Moore

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: KCEN

Dunbar High School was the only colored school that provided education for grades 7-12 in Temple, until 1967, the year Temple Schools were desegregated. Desegregation of public schools in Texas began in the late 1960s, as a result of the Supreme Court case United States vs. Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Female Correction Officer died on Friday. Jun 11 Citizen 1
Hi (Feb '11) Jun 10 Ridemyface 2
Searching Jun 10 Ridemyface 2
Need female friend in Belton Jun 10 Ridemyface 1
Michael Meissner (Mar '09) Jun 10 Takeme 141
Crystal cazarez who know her Jun 7 texas 5
Government Services May '17 FIC 1
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC