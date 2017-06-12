Crime 6 mins ago 5:01 p.m.Man who barricaded himself inside Temple home ID'd

A man barricaded himself inside a stranger's home in the 700 block of S 15th Street in Temple Saturday night, after shooting at police officers. Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely said the standoff began with a 911 call reporting a shooting around 9:30 p.m. A police investigation concluded Berry fired a gun in the area of S. 17th Street and W. Avenue G. The initial address the caller gave was incorrect, so responding officers drove around the area looking for the Berry, who was eventually pointed out by a witness, Neely said.

