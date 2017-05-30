Crime 28 mins ago 2:53 a.m.Man shoots at police, barricades himself inside house in Temple
A man barricaded himself inside a stranger's home in the 1700 block of S 15th Street in Temple Saturday night, after shooting at police officers. Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely said the standoff began with a 911 call reporting a shooting around 9:30 p.m. The initial address the caller gave was incorrect, so responding officers drove around the area looking for the suspect, who was eventually pointed out by a witness, Neely said.
