Closures to begin in Temple due to construction

Friday Jun 16

Beginning June 20, Avenue U, from 7th St. to 1st St. will be closed for about two months, to allow construction of a new roadway. 13th St.from the south side of Arrangement Way to the south side of Fryers Creek Circle, will continue to be closed to thru traffic to allow for the construction of the new roadway.

