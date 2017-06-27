Celebrate Independence Day at the H-E-B All American Family Fun Fest this 4th of July

Celebrate everything our great country stands for at the 19th Annual H-E-B All American Family Fun Fest held Tuesday, July 4th at Miller Park in Temple. Celebrate your independence with plenty of family fun, food, live music, and a spectacular fireworks show that will light up the night! "We hope everybody will come early and join us in Miller Park for this 4th of July tradition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Temple.