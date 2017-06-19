CEFCO Donates $320,000 to Hospitals, Colleges
CEFCO Convenience Stores said at its 10th Annual Hackers-R-Us Charity Golf Tournament on May 10, 2011, that it has donated a grand total of $320,000 to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Central Texas College, McLennan Community College and Meridian Community College. CEFCO presented Children's Miracle Network Hospitals with a donation of $250,000, which is the single largest donation CEFCO's 12-year association with the organization.
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Correction Officer died on Friday.
|Jun 11
|Citizen
|1
|Hi (Feb '11)
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|2
|Searching
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|2
|Need female friend in Belton
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|1
|Michael Meissner (Mar '09)
|Jun 10
|Takeme
|141
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Jun 7
|texas
|5
|Government Services
|May '17
|FIC
|1
