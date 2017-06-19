CEFCO Donates $320,000 to Hospitals, ...

CEFCO Donates $320,000 to Hospitals, Colleges

CEFCO Convenience Stores said at its 10th Annual Hackers-R-Us Charity Golf Tournament on May 10, 2011, that it has donated a grand total of $320,000 to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Central Texas College, McLennan Community College and Meridian Community College. CEFCO presented Children's Miracle Network Hospitals with a donation of $250,000, which is the single largest donation CEFCO's 12-year association with the organization.

