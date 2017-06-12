Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash in Temple Read Story Stephen Adams
A bicyclist who pulled out in front of a vehicle was struck just before 2:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 11th Street and West Adams Avenue, according to police. The male bicyclist was riding east on the sidewalk when he rode in front of the car, which was stopped at a stop sign, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Correction Officer died on Friday.
|Jun 11
|Citizen
|1
|Hi (Feb '11)
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|2
|Searching
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|2
|Need female friend in Belton
|Jun 10
|Ridemyface
|1
|Michael Meissner (Mar '09)
|Jun 10
|Takeme
|141
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Jun 7
|texas
|5
|Government Services
|May '17
|FIC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC