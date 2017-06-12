Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash in Temple Read Story Stephen Adams

Bicyclist taken to hospital after cra...

Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash in Temple

A bicyclist who pulled out in front of a vehicle was struck just before 2:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 11th Street and West Adams Avenue, according to police. The male bicyclist was riding east on the sidewalk when he rode in front of the car, which was stopped at a stop sign, police said.

