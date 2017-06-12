Barclay Bryan House to Receive Historic Temple Marker
The Temple Historic Preservation Committee will hold a reception honoring the Barclay Bryan House as the latest recipient of a Temple Historic Marker. The reception will be held Thursday, June 15th, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., at the Barclay Bryan House located at 804 S. 25th St. in Temple.
