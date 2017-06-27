4-year-old dies, suspect arrested in house boat crash at Temple Lake Park Read Story Stephen Adams

4-year-old dies, suspect arrested in ...

4-year-old dies, suspect arrested in house boat crash at Temple Lake Park

Saturday Jun 24

The 4-year-old girl who was hit by a house boat Friday night in the water at Temple Lake Park died from her injuries and was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple shortly after it happened, police confirmed Saturday afternoon. First responders said someone called 911 around 6:47 p.m. to report a house boat backing up in the water, causing the young girl to get caught in the boat's propeller.

Temple, TX

