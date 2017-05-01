TxDot will close bridge in Temple overnight on Monday
It is unclear how long the closure will last, but it is clear that it's an effort to complete the ongoing I-35 construction. Starting at 7 pm on May 1, significant changes will be made in the traffic patterns over I-35, on both the Central Ave. and Adams Ave. bridges .
