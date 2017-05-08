Traffic 45 mins ago 1:01 p.m.Crash on I-35 Southbound in Temple causes serious delays Friday
A Friday morning crash caused hours worth of headaches for drivers on I-35 Southbound, just south of Nugent Avenue, in Temple. According to TxDOT, a vehicle hit a crash cushion, but there was no immediate word of the driver's condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May 3
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May 1
|Unknown
|1
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Apr 16
|Really
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Who knows Crystal cazarez
|Mar '17
|Ron
|1
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar '17
|Pastor godtime
|168
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC