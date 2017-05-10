Traffic 16 mins ago 3:17 p.m.Traffic Alert: I-35 will close in Temple Tuesday night
All northbound I-35 main lanes in Temple will close overnight Tuesday, so a contractor can work on building a new railroad temporary "shoofly" bridge over the interstate. Beginning at 7 p.m., construction crews will shut down the north side of the interstate at Exit 303A , according to a traffic alert.
