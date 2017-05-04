Temple VA hosts veterans fishing tournament
The tournament hosted by the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System kicks off at 11 a.m. and will wrap up with a lunch award presentation around 1:30 p.m. Tarrant Lake in Temple was recently stocked, and veterans will be awarded for the first fish, the biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught.
