Temple to Host 20th Annual Lone Star Archaeological Society Show

The Temple Convention & Visitors Bureau is proud to host the 20th Annual Lone Star Archaeological Society Show taking place Saturday, June 3rd, from 8:00 a.m. 5:30 p.m. at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple. The show will feature North American Indian flint arrowheads, knives, and spear points up to 13,000 years old.

