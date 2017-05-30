Temple to Host 20th Annual Lone Star Archaeological Society Show
The Temple Convention & Visitors Bureau is proud to host the 20th Annual Lone Star Archaeological Society Show taking place Saturday, June 3rd, from 8:00 a.m. 5:30 p.m. at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple. The show will feature North American Indian flint arrowheads, knives, and spear points up to 13,000 years old.
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Government Services
|May 13
|FIC
|1
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May '17
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May '17
|Unknown
|1
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Apr '17
|Really
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Who knows Crystal cazarez
|Mar '17
|Ron
|1
