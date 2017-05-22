Temple storm chasers get engaged in f...

Temple storm chasers get engaged in front of twister Read Story Kurtis Quillin

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KCEN

In a setting they both referred to as "beautiful," a couple in Temple is engaged and the pictures caught them in front of a tornado. Alex Bartholomew, 25, popped the question Tuesday to his girlfriend of almost two years, Britney Cayton, while they were storm-chasing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Government Services May 13 FIC 1
News Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ... May 3 joe trevino jr 1
Cute girl at Murphy's May 1 Unknown 1
Crystal cazarez who know her Apr '17 Really 4
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 12
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Apr '17 Death penalty 2018 16
Who knows Crystal cazarez Mar '17 Ron 1
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC