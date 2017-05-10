Temple Mall provides opportunity fora

Macy's at Temple Mall will have a final clearance sale tomorrow after the company announced last week it will be closing the location. Channel 6 spoke to several store owners who said the Temple Mall is currently in transition, but they believe refocusing on the malls many small businesses will help it succeed in the future.

