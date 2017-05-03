Starting today central Avenue Overpass in Temple is closed Read Story Jamie Kennedy
For people looking to enter and exit the downtown area on the Westside, this is still possible as West Adams Avenue will become a two way street, and by diverting traffic to airport road. People will be able to get back onto West Adams Avenue heading West out of downtown temple by taking a side road such as North 43rd Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
