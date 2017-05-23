Sir Roger Moore, Britain's favourite James Bond dies
Sir Roger Moore, the longest serving James Bond, from 1973 to 1984, has died of cancer, aged 89, his family has announced.. The son of an Essex policeman, his parents for several years lived in Frinton-on-Sea, he first made his name on television starring in Ivanhoe in 1958 before making his name playing Simon Templer in The Saint from 1962 to 1969.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Government Services
|May 13
|FIC
|1
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May 3
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May 1
|Unknown
|1
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Apr '17
|Really
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Who knows Crystal cazarez
|Mar '17
|Ron
|1
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC