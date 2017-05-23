Sir Roger Moore, Britain's favourite James Bond dies

Sir Roger Moore, the longest serving James Bond, from 1973 to 1984, has died of cancer, aged 89, his family has announced.. The son of an Essex policeman, his parents for several years lived in Frinton-on-Sea, he first made his name on television starring in Ivanhoe in 1958 before making his name playing Simon Templer in The Saint from 1962 to 1969.

