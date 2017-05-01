Register with CodeRED Emergency Notification System
Temple residents can receive emergency notifications by registering with the CodeRED system. CodeRED is an emergency notification service that allows emergency officials to notify residents and businesses by telephone, cell phone, text message, email and social media regarding time-sensitive general and emergency notifications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Temple.
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|8 hr
|Unknown
|1
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Apr 16
|Really
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Who knows Crystal cazarez
|Mar '17
|Ron
|1
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar '17
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Why is Salado going down hill? (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|Pastor godtime
|12
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC