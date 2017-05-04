Police identify two victims in Temple crash
Temple police said two people are dead after a crash in Temple near the intersection of Highway 36 and U.S. Highway 190/State Highway 95 on Tuesday. Police said the accident involved a dump truck and a vehicle.
