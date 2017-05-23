Open Mic Poetry Night
Discover Downtown Temple and Central Texas School for the Performing Arts invites the public to their monthly Open Mic Poetry Night hosted at J Kowboy Wine Bar . This month's event will be held on Wednesday, May 24th at 8:00 p.m. Poetry Night is free and open to the public, but drinks are purchased on your own.
