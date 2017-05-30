Offices Closed on Monday, May 29

City of Temple offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2017, in observation of Memorial Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 30. , to include brush and bulk and the curbside recycling program, will continue to operate without interruption.

