Offices Closed on Monday, May 29
City of Temple offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2017, in observation of Memorial Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 30. , to include brush and bulk and the curbside recycling program, will continue to operate without interruption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Temple.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Government Services
|May 13
|FIC
|1
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May '17
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May '17
|Unknown
|1
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Apr '17
|Really
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Who knows Crystal cazarez
|Mar '17
|Ron
|1
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC