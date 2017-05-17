Global Cyber Attack: British Security...

Global Cyber Attack: British Security Officials Warn of Weekday 'WannaCry' Spread

Telefonica confirmed that its system had come under attack from a cybersecurity incident that affected the personal computers of some of its employees on 12 May. Mr Wallace said it was a "red herring" to focus exclusively on the Windows XP operating system as being vulnerable, saying the virus had also attacked both Windows 7 and 8.1. "Anti-virus defences are useless against these attacks because they only search for known threats, not the new threats and zero-day attacks being devised by criminals on a daily basis". Britain's National Health Service , one of the largest state-run systems in the world, was also one of the most significant victims of the attack, with almost 60 of the U.K. "Trusts", or regional hospital networks, affected.

