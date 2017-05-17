Global Cyber Attack: British Security Officials Warn of Weekday 'WannaCry' Spread

Telefonica confirmed that its system had come under attack from a cybersecurity incident that affected the personal computers of some of its employees on 12 May. Mr Wallace said it was a "red herring" to focus exclusively on the Windows XP operating system as being vulnerable, saying the virus had also attacked both Windows 7 and 8.1. "Anti-virus defences are useless against these attacks because they only search for known threats, not the new threats and zero-day attacks being devised by criminals on a daily basis". Britain's National Health Service , one of the largest state-run systems in the world, was also one of the most significant victims of the attack, with almost 60 of the U.K. "Trusts", or regional hospital networks, affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.