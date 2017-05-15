Food Truck Frenzy & Main Street Market Returns This Saturday
On Saturday, May 20th, Discover Downtown Temple is once again mixing the monthly Food Truck Frenzy with the Main Street Market, to create another delicious event. These events will take place simultaneously from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., in the plaza behind City Hall .
