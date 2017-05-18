Food Truck Frenzy & Main Street Marke...

Food Truck Frenzy & Main Street Market Cancelled Due To Weather

Due to unfavorable weather conditions expected this weekend, Saturday's Food Truck Frenzy and Main Street Market events have been canceled. "It is looking like the weather is not going to cooperate with us this weekend, so we have made the decision to cancel's this Saturday's events," said Sherri Street, Downtown Development Coordinator for the City of Temple.

