Farmer's Market Returns to West Temple Park this Tuesday
Wonderful fruits, vegetables, tastes, and smells await at the Temple Farmer's Market! On Tuesday, May 23rd, the Temple Farmer's Market will open for the season in West Temple Park located off West Adams behind Temple Fire Station #7. The market will operate every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:00 a.m. Noon, throughout the summer.
