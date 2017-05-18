Farmer's Market Returns to West Templ...

Farmer's Market Returns to West Temple Park this Tuesday

Wonderful fruits, vegetables, tastes, and smells await at the Temple Farmer's Market! On Tuesday, May 23rd, the Temple Farmer's Market will open for the season in West Temple Park located off West Adams behind Temple Fire Station #7. The market will operate every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:00 a.m. Noon, throughout the summer.

