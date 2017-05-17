Driver without license charged after crash kills son in Waco Read Story Stephen Adams
A man without a driver's license was arrested and charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault after a high-speed crash that killed his son in Waco just before 11 p.m. Monday night. Waco Police said Marcus Marquon Clear, 39, was driving a 2000 GMC Yukon south on N. 18th Street when he lost control of his vehicle, slammed into a utility pole on the road's east side, and knocked down live power lines that caused additional injuries to the people inside the vehicle, which flipped over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Government Services
|May 13
|FIC
|1
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May 3
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May 1
|Unknown
|1
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Apr '17
|Really
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|12
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Who knows Crystal cazarez
|Mar '17
|Ron
|1
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC