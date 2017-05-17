Driver without license charged after crash kills son in Waco Read Story Stephen Adams

Driver without license charged after ...

Driver without license charged after crash kills son in Waco

Tuesday

A man without a driver's license was arrested and charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault after a high-speed crash that killed his son in Waco just before 11 p.m. Monday night. Waco Police said Marcus Marquon Clear, 39, was driving a 2000 GMC Yukon south on N. 18th Street when he lost control of his vehicle, slammed into a utility pole on the road's east side, and knocked down live power lines that caused additional injuries to the people inside the vehicle, which flipped over.

Temple, TX

