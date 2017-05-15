Downtown Coffee Talk Meet Up

Downtown Coffee Talk Meet Up

Discover Downtown Temple invites you to the historic post office downtown for this month's Coffee Talk meet up which will held Wednesday, May 17th at 8:30 a.m. May's Coffee Talk will focus on downtown beautification and will feature Executive Director of Keep Temple Beautiful, Tanya Gray, who will offer ideas and tips to make your business front stand out. Keep Temple Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, facilitates a wide range of activities relating to Litter Prevention and Control, Beautification, Education & Public Awareness, and Community Involvement.

