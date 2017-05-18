Divers sent to recover bodies of fath...

Divers sent to recover bodies of father and daughter at Lake Whitney Read Story Brandon Gray

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: KCEN

According to the Morgan's Point Resort Police Chief, they received a call from Hill County EMS about the drowning. Officials said an 11-year-old girl fell into the water and her 29-year-old jumped in after her to save her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Government Services May 13 FIC 1
News Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ... May 3 joe trevino jr 1
Cute girl at Murphy's May 1 Unknown 1
Crystal cazarez who know her Apr '17 Really 4
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 12
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Apr '17 Death penalty 2018 16
Who knows Crystal cazarez Mar '17 Ron 1
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,538 • Total comments across all topics: 281,159,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC