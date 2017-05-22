Crime 19 mins ago 1:12 p.m.Man and woman plead guilty for botched robbery that killed two
A man and woman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated robbery -- instead of capital murder --Tuesday for a botched break-in that ended with two people dead. Cierra Barber, 22, was sentenced to 30 years in state prison, and Garrett Gage, 19, was sentenced to 40 years.
