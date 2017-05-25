Construction on Belton's new roundabout will be over in September
The intersection of Commerce St. and Sparta Rd. are currently under construction and are set to be that way until September. Belton is following in the footsteps of Temple, who already has a roundabout, and the city said although they are excited for the transition, they want people to be prepared.
