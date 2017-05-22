Army: Warning issued before 9 died in...

Army: Warning issued before 9 died in Fort Hood floodwaters

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Search parties by helicopters and boats search Lake Belton Lake in between Kileen and Temple, Texas on Friday, June 3, 2016, for the remaining missing soldiers that were washed away in floods yesterday at Fort Hood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Government Services May 13 FIC 1
News Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ... May 3 joe trevino jr 1
Cute girl at Murphy's May 1 Unknown 1
Crystal cazarez who know her Apr '17 Really 4
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 12
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Apr '17 Death penalty 2018 16
Who knows Crystal cazarez Mar '17 Ron 1
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC