Annual Movies in the Park Series Kicks Off May 27th
The Temple Parks Foundation's Movies in the Park series will kick off at sundown on Saturday, May 27th at Miller Park featuring the animated film, Moana, sponsored by McLane Children's Scott & White in Temple. "We are thrilled to be partnering again with McLane Children's to kick off another great season of Movies in the Park with the first showing of Moana," said Allan Einboden, Temple Parks Foundation President.
